Legal loopholes cost workers millions in lost wages: Report

Employees lose $45 million in potential earnings each week because legal loopholes exclude them from basic workplace rights like overtime pay, holiday pay, vacation pay and even minimum wage, a government-commissioned study shows.Almost two million Ontario employees are not eligible for at least one of these entitlements, the research submitted to the Ministry of Labour found. That is because the province’s employment legislation — the main source of protection for the majority of workers — contains more than 85 special rules that exclude some jobs from minimum standards. For example, building superintendents are not entitled to minimum wage, rest periods or overtime pay. Neither are farm workers. Construction employees aren’t entitled to time off between shifts, termination pay or severance pay.Removing the special rules would translate on average to an 8-per-cent pay raise for workers, according to the research. The study, written by York University professors Leah Vosko and Mark Thomas and Ryerson University sociologist Andrea Noack, shows disadvantaged workers are most likely to be exempt from basic rights. These include low-wage and temp workers, women, aboriginals, young people and new Canadians.Article Continued Below“It’s health — physical and mental. And also another thing is you feel a constant struggle,” said Beixi Liu, 53, who spent years working through temp agencies when he moved to Canada from China in 2000. “Really it’s a financial squeeze,” added Liu, who is now an organizer for the Toronto-based Workers’ Action Centre. “You really have to stretch every single dollar,” Liu said.