Legal service offers support to vulnerable youth

Depressed and yearning to connect with her aboriginal roots, Bella McWatch left foster care near Lake Simcoe at age 17 to reunite with her birth mother in Toronto.But it wasn’t “the dream life” she imagined.She slept on the floor of her mother’s cramped apartment for a year and said she constantly clashed with her older brother. She struggled to pay rent when she set out on her own. And she was unable to complete a college certificate program because the institution refused to accommodate her learning needs.The college set-back was particularly painful.“I was extremely upset,” says McWatch, 23. “I was a straight-A student in high school. I really wanted to get a post secondary education because in the aboriginal community it’s not that common.”Article Continued BelowIn crisis, McWatch texted her mental health worker who made a referral to a unique legal service that helps precariously housed youth between the ages of 16 and 24 with legal issues ranging from minor criminal charges, to immigration and access to welfare.Through Street Youth Legal Services, McWatch filed a human rights complaint against the college in the fall of 2015.Although the college’s recent settlement of the case prevents McWatch from naming the institution or discussing the details of her complaint, she says the experience has been life-altering.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx