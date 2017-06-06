Legalized pot and the hypocrisy of laying possession charges: Harper

It’s long been apparent that the Liberal legalization of marijuana in this country is not going to provide the mellow buzz the government had sought.We’re more than a year out from promised legislation, but there’s smoke on the horizon.The Canadian Medical Association has condemned the legal age of 18 being set by the federal Liberals, citing data that shows early marijuana use leads to everything from depression and anxiety to a lifetime dependency rate of 17 per cent for those who start smoking as teenagers. That’s almost double the rate of those who begin use after their brains mature at age 25.Too much has been offloaded on provinces who argue they will not have time to properly initiate and regulate a supply system when the federal law is in place, as promised, in about 13 months. They will be responsible for distribution, regulations on smoking in public places, compliance — and can set a different age limit higher than the federal legal age.Big city mayors want a slice of the revenue to offset costs they will incur from police enforcement to processing business licensing applications.Article Continued BelowThere is some polling evidence that Canadian support for legalization is softening — especially over the age 18 limit — as the details of the law become better known.There is time for the government and the provinces to get this right, but there are two problems that transcend regulation and distribution.By refusing to decriminalize something it has promised to legalize in a year, the government is being hypocritical by allowing Canadians to be charged for simple pot possession. It must be prepared to announce a blanket amnesty for anyone convicted of marijuana possession in this country and be prepared to move with lightning speed once its bill becomes law.