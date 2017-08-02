Leslie St. Spit artist revealed

Robert Zunke was gentle and soft-spoken, offering a weathered hand and an open door, a Star reporter’s reward for a long search — he had been as elusive as a spectre, but was now as welcoming as an old friend.Zunke says he’s the artist responsible for crafting lofty structures made of discarded materials, wowing passersby for years, at the Leslie St. Spit. “I just wanted to get away from Toronto, do something different,” he said, when asked why he was building these structures. “I saw the materials, so I thought I would make something for the people.”He was the creator of an elaborate complex that had curvy walls, granite benches and walkways winding down to the lake.His masterpiece appeared on social media and prompted a search for the builder, but the structure had since been demolished — in its place, large tracks criss-crossed parched earth. Last week, a spokesperson for Ports Toronto told the Star it was razed because it posed a risk to visitors.Article Continued BelowA local man has been building large structures on the Leslie St. Spit.“Those guys were jealous,” Zunke said about the workers who toppled his work over the edge of the shoreline. “Nothing was gonna knock it down.”Zunke, who is in his 50s and does maintenance work in downtown buildings, said he called the main structure “Eagle’s Point,” because the top resembled a bird with outstretched wings. There have been multiple versions of the top — including a flaming torch and an arrow — because he has rebuilt the structure 26 times, he said.“It was shaped like the eagle of the United States army crest,” he said. Surrounding the central column were other wavy structures of brick, made to look like a snail without its shell and a martini glass with a monkey’s head, he said.