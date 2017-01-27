Lessons from Mary Tyler Moores newsroom: Delacourt

In a week that saw the death of Mary Tyler Moore, perhaps it’s a good time for journalists to be asking: are we going to make it after all?Many of us who grew up watching The Mary Tyler MooreShow in the 1970s saw a cultural trail being blazed for women in the media workplace.Moore’s death on Wednesday was a chance to remind us of that inspiration, as the Washington Post also noted in a piece this week, citing tributes to Moore from all around the media universe: from Katie Couric to the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.Though the Mary Richards character didn’t seem to be doing a lot of journalism — frankly, her job often looked like a glorified secretary — she made it look possible, even fun, for a young, single woman to manage the egos and dramas in a daily newsroom. Like many TV series of that era, the actual workplace part of the show often took a backseat to developments at home — in Mary’s case, the cool apartment with the sunken living room and colourful neighbours.It would be the Lou Grant TV series, a spinoff that ran from 1977 to 1982, that gave us a more realistic, gritty glimpse into how the job of journalism was done. While Lou famously told Mary Richards that he hated “spunk,” he seemed to have had a change of heart in the spinoff, treating Billie Newman as a serious investigative reporter, equal to any of the men on staff.Article Continued BelowNot coincidentally, the late 1970s and 1980s were great times to be a journalist, in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal and media outlets packing their newsrooms with young new hires, many of us women.No surprise, also, that a comprehensive, new report on the future of Canadian journalism, out this week from the Public Policy Forum, also harks back to this era to set the stage for its findings. “The Shattered Mirror,” as the report is called, reminds readers that in the 1970s, the biggest problem facing the future of Canadian journalism was seen as concentration of ownership.This year, the 40th anniversary of the year The Mary Tyler Moore show went off the air, the question is more existential: does the news media have a future at all? Only this week, Postmedia axed even more journalists at the Ottawa Citizen and Montreal Gazette and most Canadian newsrooms, including at this newspaper, the Toronto Star, are a fraction of the size they were in the 1980s.