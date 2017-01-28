LGBTQ community, having weathered terrible exclusion, must maintain its inclusiveness: DiManno

How quickly we forget the darkness, the shunning and the death sentence!Was it only three-and-a half decades ago that doctors and scientists were mystified by an immunity condition that was sweeping away gay men, Haitians and hemophiliacs, first by the hundreds and then by the thousands?Globally, some 35 million people died of AIDS/HIV before the discovery of drugs rendered the disease manageable and affordable.I am reminded of that awful time in the early ’80s when those suspected of having AIDS — the term didn’t even exist — were refused admission to all but one New York City hospital, left to die on gurneys in hallways; when nurses wore badges alerting against touching the infected; when homosexual men were kicked out of their homes by landlords and fired from their jobs, with no legal recourse.When families disowned their children.Article Continued BelowWhen small groups of activists and fledgling grassroots organizations had to go begging for research funds.When President Ronald Reagan never spoke the word AIDS out loud.When religious groups demonized the sick for bringing the wrath of God on their debauched sexual proclivities and cops routinely raided bathhouses.