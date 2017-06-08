Liberal government signals it would welcome Chinese investment in oilsands

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government says it is open to more Chinese investment in Alberta’s oilsands, a declaration that marks a reversal of the previous government’s decision to fence off vast oil reserves in the West from foreign state-owned enterprises.Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters on a teleconference from China that, “We would welcome more investment from any nation that’s interested in the oilsands.”In 2012, the previous Conservative government allowed China’s CNOOC Ltd. to buy Calgary-based Nexen but put a halt to further acquisitions by foreign state-owned firms of Canadian natural resources except in “exceptional circumstances.”Carr, near the end of a five-day trade mission to China, was asked if the Chinese-controlled firms of Sinopec and CNOOC had urged him to ease restrictions on investment.Carr replied by noting that capital investment in Canada’s oilsands (where production costs are high) has shifted, with international investors “deciding to spread out their risks whereas the Canadian investors have stepped up. So the Canadian industry is now more Canadian-controlled than it was.”Article Continued Below“As you know, we’re interested in looking at these cases one by one. Our minds are open. And we’ve found generally that Chinese investors are no different than investors from anywhere else. They look at costs, they look at prices and they make their investment decisions.” But, he added, the Chinese take the “long view” on the energy sector, including liquid natural gas, and oil and gas more broadly.“We think that there is opportunity and we laid out, along with experts from the industry, what we believe to be Canadian opportunities for them.”In Ottawa, neither Carr’s department nor the office of Navdeep Bains, the minister of innovation, science and economic development, could immediately clarify what “investment opportunities” in the sector he was referring to.