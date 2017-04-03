Liberal MP apologizes in Commons for sexist remark at committee meeting

OTTAWA—Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio has apologized in the House of Commons for making what was described as “a suggestive and very inappropriate” comment during a committee meeting last month.Di Iorio directed a stripper-related remark to B.C. Conservative MP Dianne Watts.The incident occurred on International Women’s Day, March 8.The Quebec Liberal says he is “profoundly sorry” for the comment.He says he never meant to offend Watts.Article Continued BelowPrime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to look into the matter.Di Iorio and Watts were at a closed meeting on the public safety committee when he heard a colourful ring tone on her cellphone and asked: “Where’s your pole to slide down on?”Conservative MP Dianne Watts thanked Di Iorio for his apology, saying that she knows "that there have been times in all of our lives where we have done things we wish we hadn’t."Watts said in a statement afterwards that the remark “left me, staff, and other members of Parliament feeling very uncomfortable.”