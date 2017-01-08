Liberal MP Fry questions Ottawas slow response to fentanyl crisis

Liberal MP Hedy Fry is speaking out about what she considers a frustratingly slow response by her own federal government to the crisis of fentanyl, a potent opioid linked to more than 500 overdose deaths last year in B.C. and Alberta alone.“I feel it’s something we need to be doing something about faster than we are doing it,” said Hedy Fry, the longtime Liberal MP for Vancouver Centre.The number of Canadian deaths from fentanyl — often used to cut other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine or oxycodone — is highest in B.C. and Alberta, prompting Fry to suggest that a regional bias, albeit unintentional, might be at play.“I think that it is that the whole country isn’t suffering from the same problem — it’s B.C. and Alberta,” Fry said. “It’s now starting in Ontario, and I would suggest to you that once it gets bad in Ontario, we will notice action being taken.”It’s not the first time the government has been accused of being out of touch with what’s going on elsewhere in the country, although the criticism doesn’t usually come from inside the federal Liberal caucus.Article Continued BelowTerry Lake, the B.C. health minister, made a similar point at an opioid summit in Ottawa last November, when politicians met with doctors, public health experts and people with lived experience to explore solutions to the epidemic.“It took a while for them to understand the magnitude of the situation, because the numbers here in B.C. are so much greater on a per capita basis than they are in Ontario,” Lake said in an interview Friday.It can be tough to get an entirely accurate picture of the problem, because different provinces use different ways to track deaths from overdoses.

