Liberal national security bill to pitch boost to border agency oversight

OTTAWA—The Liberal government plans to introduce wide-ranging national security legislation next week that will include more robust oversight of Canada’s border agency.In addition to new eyes looking over the shoulder of the Canada Border Services Agency, the package will propose changes to ensure existing security watchdogs can exchange information and collaborate more easily on reviews, The Canadian Press has learned.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consistently said his government has a responsibility to give security agencies the tools they need to keep Canadians safe while preserving the rights and freedoms people cherish.Read more:Federal government urged to create oversight bodies for border agencyCSIS waiting on Liberal reforms before using threat-disruption powersArticle Continued BelowTime to rein in security overreach: EditorialIn that vein, the extensive set of measures will also follow through on Liberal promises during the last election to deal with “problematic elements” of omnibus security legislation ushered in by the previous Conservative government after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill.The Conservatives created a new offence of promoting the commission of terrorist offences and broadened the government’s no-fly list powers.