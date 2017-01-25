Liberals carefully learning to navigate Trump land: Paul Wells

Donald Trump approved of the Keystone XL pipeline project Tuesday. Sort of. Stephen Harper always said it was a no-brainer, and, well, here we are.The Liberal cabinet was meeting in Calgary, and reaction was muted. Perhaps surprisingly so. They campaigned in 2015 on getting Keystone XL approved, if they could. You’re forgiven if you don’t recall. They campaigned on a lot of things. Like, a lot. But for as long as Barack Obama was president, not all the bromance mojo in the world could get Justin Trudeau an inch further down the road than Harper had managed to get.But now, here we all were, some distance further down the road. Some fundamentally indeterminate distance. Measurable perhaps by quantum physicists, or absurdist playwrights, if at all. In Washington, Trump and his spokesperson, brave Sean Spicer, were making noises about conditions on the approval, with an eye toward getting the best possible deal. A requirement that the pipeline use American steel, for instance. Maybe more.We are still at the stage where gifts from the White House are being carefully scrutinized for their meaning. “Am I completely unconcerned? No,” Alberta premier Rachel Notley said in a not-quite-celebratory news conference. “Do I continue to monitor this? Very closely.”Later on Twitter, she welcomed “the news that the U.S. has taken an important step towards moving forward” with Keystone. This was in keeping with her general policy of welcoming steps toward moving forward.Article Continued BelowHow’s Jim Carr feeling about it all? “Hopeful,” the natural resources minister told reporters as he headed into a second day of cabinet meetings at the Palliser hotel. “A sense of optimism.”If we can move, as briskly as possible, away from the mysteries of Keystone for now and toward more general matters, Carr’s comments in fact reflect the general mood of Liberals as they wrapped up two days of pondering their future on a continent with Donald Trump. Hopeful. Optimistic. Maybe not completely unconcerned. Monitoring this closely.For the moment, the Trudeau government actually has something few countries have and most envy: the beginnings of a working relationship with the Trump administration. Several hours of meetings in New York with the people who seem to have keys to the kingdom — senior adviser Steve Bannon, son-in-law Jared Kushner — led to a visit in Calgary from billionaire adviser Stephen Schwarzman, who said such nice things about Canada in his remarks to reporters that the whole Trudeau crew was noticeably more chill afterward.