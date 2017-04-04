Liberals hold Thornhill, Ottawa, Montreal seats in byelections

OTTAWA—Upstart Conservative and New Democrat candidates gave their heavily favoured Liberal rivals a bit of a scare Monday in a pair of byelections in Ontario, where some of Justin Trudeau’s policies and promises played a central role.In Markham-Thornhill, Liberal candidate and former PMO staffer Mary Ng pulled away from Ragavan Paranchothy by a margin of more than 2,000 votes after her Conservative rival made a strong early showing.A strong performance in the riding — long held by former Liberal cabinet minister John McCallum — was critical for the party, given the importance of holding Toronto if they want to form government again in 2019.It was also important for Ng, who is currently on a leave of absence from her job in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office and seen by some as a strong candidate for cabinet.“The Liberal future is in Ontario,” said political analyst Tim Powers, vice-president of Summa Strategies. “If the Liberal vote goes down in Markham-Thornhill, then they will want to spend a lot of time diagnosing what went wrong.”Article Continued BelowThat did indeed appear to be the case: with nearly 90 per cent of polls reporting, Ng had claimed just 51.4 per cent of the vote, compared with 55.72 per cent for the party in 2015. And in Ottawa-Vanier, where the New Democrats campaigned aggressively against the Liberals for breaking a promise to end the first-past-the-post electoral system, the NDP’s Emilie Taman gathered nearly 30 per cent of the vote.But it was nowhere near enough to challenge Liberal candidate Mona Fortier, who had about 50 per cent of the vote and was nearly 4,000 votes ahead of Taman with about three-quarters of polls reporting.