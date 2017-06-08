Liberals mastering the craft of delicate Trump diplomacy: Harper

It would be tempting to analyze the Chrystia Freeland-Harjit Sajjan two-step this week as a bit of a shell game, a break from Donald Trump’s world vision a day before Ottawa amped up defence spending to please our neighbour.After all, the first question directed at Sajjan after the defence minister outlined the government’s ambitious $62-billion injection of funding for our armed forces was how it squared with Trump’s demand that all NATO nations spend at least two per cent of GDP on defence.Then U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis issued a statement saying how “heartened” he was by “Canada’s marked increase in investment in their military.”But, in reality, Freeland’s foreign policy manifesto, while diplomatic and eloquent, was certainly tepid in its repudiation of the Trump world view, a polite statement of the obvious, one already heard in European capitals such as Berlin and Paris.She even gave her U.S. counterpart, Rex Tillerson, a courtesy briefing before she rose in the Commons to deliver the speech.Article Continued BelowAnd the Liberals cannot have been primarily worried about Trump’s NATO edict in outlining a defence plan that stretches over two decades. You can question whether the back-end loaded spending will ever actually happen and, if it does, you can certainly question where the money is coming from. But it is hard to see this as a document aimed at mollifying Trump during this temporary abdication of American global leadership.Of course, if you’re president of the United States and your former FBI director is calling you a “liar’’ in a Senate committee room before a global television audience — as Jim Comey did Thursday — you’ve got much more on your plate than a Canadian declaration of independence from the foreign minister.In fact, there was something strange in the air when it came to Canada-U.S. relations this week.