Liberals shift in defence and foreign policy reflect new reality in the U.S.: Hbert

Tuesday's Liberal foreign policy statement and Wednesday's national defence reset are interlocking pieces of the same political puzzle. To examine one in isolation from the other is to risk distorting the picture. In different but related ways both reflect a Chrystia FreelandTrump-imposed shift in Canada's foreign policy priorities.To measure the magnitude of that shift, compare the equivalent address delivered a little more than a year ago by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's predecessor, Stéphane Dion. If one were to put the two speeches side by side, one would be hard-pressed to find evidence that they were delivered in the name of the same government over the short span of 14 months. In a lecture at the University of Ottawa in March of last year, Dion sketched out what was then the government's foreign policy approach. Only in passing did the text of his speech mention the United States. Ditto for Canada's military obligations. And his remarks did not include a single reference to trade. Dion did introduce a concept called "responsible conviction" as a new Liberal guiding foreign policy principle. In short, he argued that to be responsible, Canada had to be flexible in its pursuit on the international scene of its principles. Based on Freeland's homily, the words "responsible conviction" disappeared from Canada's foreign policy lexicon along with the minister who coined them. It was not the only striking difference between the two speeches. Although Freeland never mentioned Trump by name on Tuesday he was in the subtext of her entire speech. There were 19 references to America and/or the United States. Trade came up a dozen times — as did the military.