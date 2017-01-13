Liberals to close tax loopholes for the rich, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

OTTAWA— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will close tax loopholes for the rich in the upcoming federal budget, hinting at measures to target tax havens that shelter money for wealthy Canadians.On the first day of a road trip meant to re-connect him with Canadians and under fire for a swish Christmas vacation on a private island in the Bahamas, Trudeau ate humble pie.He admitted his government missed warning signs that a new computerized federal pay system was buckling, acknowledged his government has not yet met its promise to restore lifelong disability pensions to injured veterans, and he conceded his preferred option on electoral reform was a ranked ballot, not the proportional representation system recommended by a committee.But on every contentious issue, including carbon taxes and a national pharmacare program, Trudeau said his government is continuing to work on solutions that will work best for Canadians.In a meeting room at Kingston’s city hall, Trudeau held court for just over an hour, fielding questions from an overflow crowd. Article Continued BelowIn the face of one man’s concerns about growing inequality in society, with wealthy citizens reducing tax burden through what he called loopholes on stock options and tax havens, Trudeau said he agreed with the questioner. He signaled moves ahead in the budget.“On your question on tax fairness I couldn’t agree more obviously and we’re going to have a number of things to say in the upcoming budget,” the prime minister said.The prime minister touted a $440 million boost in last year’s budget for Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigators to probe tax havens, and his government’s changes to tax brackets for middle-income earners and high-income earners. “As you say there is more to do.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx