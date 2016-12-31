Lions and camels and bears, oh my: Catching up on the Toronto Zoos baby boom

It’s been nearly a year since Heather Kalka last saw Juno sound asleep.Born more than 13 months ago at the Toronto Zoo and completely hand-raised because her mother couldn’t produce milk, the polar bear now weighs 200 pounds. Her diet now mostly resembles that of an adult bear; although she still receives formula, she can also gobble down 6.5 pounds of meat in a day.But despite how fast she’s grown up, Juno’s keepers say she’s “still very much of a cub.”“Juno being Juno, she definitely has a lot of personality,” said Kalka, zookeeper of the Americas. “I call her our diva bear because she is very stubborn, she’s very set in her ways, she definitely knows what she wants and when she wants it and expects it at that moment.”Kalka says Juno has grown into a mischievous bear: one that’s curious, but also fearless.Article Continued Below“Even the first time she was in the large pool, she kind of walked around the edges, she explored and got a sense of the environment and then she just decided to dive in,” said Kalka. “She’s very interactive with the public and anybody that’s here.”On multiple fronts, it’s been a positive year for the zoo after many years of struggle. It saw more than 1.2 million visitors through October, a 16 per cent jump from 2015, and on track to reach its target of about 1.3 million visitors for the year.

