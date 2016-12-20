List carbon fee separately on gas bills, chamber of commerce says

The push to list a new carbon fee of $5 a month separately on household natural gas bills in the New Year has won the backing of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.Not flagging the charge – one of the measures funding the government’s $8.3 billion cap-and-trade plan to fight climate change – undermines that effort, the business group says.“The entire premise of a cap and trade program is to place a price on carbon in order to motivate consumers to take action and change behaviour,” the chamber said in a new report about the province’s energy system. “To not provide this price to consumers could make it more difficult to achieve GHG (greenhouse gas) emission reductions.”Opposition parties and Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk have been pressing Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government to list the fee, which will average $5 monthly for homeowners. It was first announced last spring. Article Continued BelowThe premier and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault have refused, saying the quasi-judicial Ontario Energy Board has ruled the fee can be buried.Thibeault told reporters earlier this month that the board is an independent agency with sole authority over how natural gas bills are presented.“I am okay with the decision of the OEB,” he said after the auditor general’s annual report said “more transparency is required” over the fee, with a survey finding 89 per cent of respondents want it listed separately.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx