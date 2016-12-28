Lithuanian elves battle with pro-Russian trolls on social media

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA—Elves against trolls — it sounds like something out of The Lord of the Rings. But to Ricardas Savukynas, the battle he’s fighting is no fantasy.The 43-year-old business consultant and blogger is part of an informal internet army of Lithuanians trying to counter what they describe as hate speech and pro-Russia propaganda.“I am just a regular guy from Lithuania, a citizen, who once noticed that Russian propaganda is being spread in this country by huge numbers of groups on Facebook,” he told The Associated Press over tea at a restaurant in Vilnius’ old town. “Seeing this I thought that it cannot be a natural thing.”Savukynas’ fellow volunteers — who’ve dubbed themselves “elves” — patrol social media, co-ordinating their actions through Facebook or Skype to expose fake accounts. On a busy day, Savukynas said that fellow elves report as many as 10 or 20 to get them removed. He himself focuses on writing, maintaining a personal blog devoted to, among other things, deconstructing Soviet nostalgia or pulling apart conspiracy theories.The elves do a decent job of “pinpointing some manipulation and some social networking sites,” said Nerijus Maliukevicius, a researcher at Vilnius University’s Institute of International Relations, who studies the role of media during times of conflict. But in a telephone interview, Maliukevicius said that Lithuania needs a complex counterstrategy to beat what he describes as Kremlin propaganda.Article Continued Below“Elves are just one bit of this,” he said.Talk of Russian interference is bubbling on both sides of the Atlantic in the wake of the recent U.S. election, which propelled Russia-friendly candidate Donald Trump to power amid allegations of Kremlin interference. Earlier this month, Germany’s intelligence agency accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the country with propaganda and cyberattacks before its general election planned for next year.Lithuania, which like other Baltic nations was long subject to Moscow’s rule, feels those concerns more keenly than most — all the more so after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx