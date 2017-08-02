Little by little, Senate Republicans are abandoning Donald Trump

WASHINGTON—There wasn’t a dramatic public break or an exact moment it happened. But step by step, Senate Republicans are turning their backs on U.S. President Donald Trump.They defeated an Obamacare repeal bill despite Trump’s pleas. They’re ignoring his Twitter demands that they get back to work on it. They dissed the White House budget director, defended the attorney general against the president’s attacks and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over his administration’s objections.They’re reasserting their independence, which looked sorely diminished in the aftermath of Trump’s surprise election win.Read the latest on U.S. President Donald Trump“We work for the American people,” Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Tuesday. “We don’t work for the president.”Article Continued BelowThose are surprisingly tough words from a Republican whose state Trump won easily less than a year ago. But after six months of controversies and historically low approval ratings, it’s clear Trump isn’t commanding the fear or respect he once did.Some Republicans no doubt are giving voice to long-held reservations about a man whose election was essentially a hostile takeover of their party. But it is notable that the loudest criticism is coming from the Senate, where few Republicans are burdened with facing an electorate anytime soon. The situation is different in the House, where most Republicans represent conservative districts still loyal to Trump. For those lawmakers, the fear of facing a conservative primary challenger, possibly fuelled by angry Trump followers, is real.Read more: Investigator claims Trump pressured Fox News to run fabricated quotes linking DNC staffer’s murder to the Clinton emails scandal