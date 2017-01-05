Living close to high-traffic roads raises dementia risk: study

People who live in close proximity to high-traffic roadways appear to have a higher risk of dementia than those who live farther away, say researchers, suggesting that air pollution from vehicles may be a factor in the development of the neurological disease.In a study published in this week’s Lancet, researchers found that Ontario residents who lived within 50 metres of a highway or major road had a seven per cent increased likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who lived more than 300 metres away from such busy transportation routes.That increased risk dropped to four per cent for those who lived 50 to 100 metres from major traffic, and to two per cent if they lived between 100 and 200 metres. At more than 200 metres there was no elevated risk of dementia, the study found.“We found that the closer you lived to a major source of traffic, the higher the risk of dementia became,” co-author Dr. Ray Copes, chief of environmental and occupational health at Public Health Ontario, said Wednesday.“And we also found that people who had always lived close to a roadway had an even higher risk of developing dementia than people who lived there, but not as long,” said Copes, noting that the likelihood of having dementia rose to 12 per cent among people who lived for an extended period within 50 metres of a high-volume road.Article Continued BelowHowever, researchers did not find any link between living near a highway or busy road and the risk of developing two other chronic neurological conditions — Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.The study, led by scientists at Public Health Ontario (PHO) and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES), examined health records for more than 6.5 million Ontarians aged 20 to 85. To be included in the study, subjects had to be free of any neurological disease.Researchers went back five years, to 1996, and mapped individuals’ proximity to major roadways using their postal codes. Ontario Health card renewal records, which include any changes in address, allowed them to track how long each person had lived in a given location.

