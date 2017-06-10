London Bridge attacker tried to rent bigger truck, carnage could have been worse: police

LONDON—British police have arrested two more suspects over the London Bridge attack, and revealed that the carnage could have been worse had the attackers succeeded in their goal of renting a truck, rather than a van, to mow down pedestrians.The bloodthirsty gang was also shot dead before they could make their way back to the van where their petrol bombs were stored.London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday that they arrested a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man overnight in east London on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. Police have seven people in custody over suspected links to the three attackers who killed eight people on and around London Bridge on June 3.Read more:U.K. police identify third London Bridge attacker, who told authorities he ‘wanted to be a terrorist’Article Continued BelowAlleged London attacker was known for radical views, appeared in documentarySaudi soccer team ignores minute of silence for London attack, says it’s not in keeping with culturePolice released details of their investigation Saturday as they appealed to the public for information, saying that Khuram Butt, believed to be the plot’s ringleader, originally tried to rent a 7.5 ton truck. The intended truck was smaller but similar to the one used in the Nice attack last year that killed 86 people and injured hundreds in the resort town in the south of France.