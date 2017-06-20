London mosque attack suspect held on terror charges: U.K. police

LONDON—The family of the man suspected of ramming a van into Muslim worshippers offered public condolences Tuesday in statements that sought outreach but gave little hint of possible motives behind the latest terrorist strike in London.British media identified the suspect as Darren Osborne from the Welsh city of Cardiff. He was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.Osborne was heard by witnesses saying he wanted to kill Muslims. But few other details have emerged on what caused Osborne to drive 257 kilometres from Wales and point his van at crowds outside north two London mosques Monday following late-night prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.At least 11 people were injured before Osborne was wrestled to the ground and arrested. One man died, but it remained unclear whether he was killed in the attack or had collapsed moments before in the Finsbury Park district.Osbourne’s mother Christine, 72, told the Sun’s newspaper that her son had mental health problems—which she did not detail—but had never expressed any political concerns.Article Continued Below“My son is no terrorist. He’s just a man with mental issues and I don’t know how to cope with all this,” she was quoted as saying. “As a mum my heart goes out to everyone in Finsbury Park.”Police officers stand outside a property during a search of a house, which is believed to be the home of Darren Osborne, who has been named as the man responsible for the Finsbury Park Mosque attack on Monday. (Matthew Horwood / GETTY IMAGES) “We are massively shocked. It’s unbelievable. It still hasn’t really sunk in,” said Osborne’s nephew, Ellis, in a statement on behalf of the family.“We are devastated for the families, our hearts go out to the people who have been injured. It’s madness. It is obviously sheer madness,” he said.