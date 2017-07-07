Lord love a duck Toronto sure did: Micallef

The duck conquered Toronto. It conquered the cynics, the snarkers and the skinflints. The duck sailed into our harbour and stole the hearts and Instagram accounts of a city.Well, almost the whole city. In the run-up to the giant inflatable “rubber” duck’s appearance on Toronto’s waterfront throughout Canada Day weekend, many pundits were already deflating the event. Or at least trying to.Some complained the duck was an import from the States, or it had nothing thematically to do with Ontario 150 or even Canada 150. The cost was an issue too. Others just snarked at the very idea of an inflatable duck. Perhaps it’s just a Twitter thing, where snark is part of the everyday vocabulary, but that noise was so at odds with the public reception of the duck: Toronto fell quickly in love with it.The duck was part of the Redpath Waterfront Festival, an annual event that gets people down to the water’s edge. Organizers say they surpassed half a million people on the first day alone, beating their weekend record in one day. And they estimate upwards of 750,000 people visited altogether. That’s about the entire population of Winnipeg.They also say the event will likely exceed the $4.2 million in spinoff economic benefits previous festivals had on the waterfront neighbourhood. It puts the $121,325 Ontario tourism grant the organization got into perspective: this is what it’s for, to generate greater amounts of cash flow into local businesses.Article Continued BelowThat $121K figure was widely quoted as the cost of the duck alone, but much of it went to line items such as marketing, fencing and security, costs all festivals have, with just $21,000 (U.S.) going to the duck rental. Thousands gathered on the waterfront for a last look and a selfie with the six-storey rubber duck that was on Toronto's waterfront as part of the Canada Day celebrations and the Redpath Waterfront Festival. (Steve Russell / Toronto Star) | Order this photo The result was a packed waterfront. After years, no, decades, of Toronto worry and complaints about an “empty” post-industrial waterfront, there were now complaints about how crowded it was. It was like Toronto was embodying the aphorism “nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded,” attributed to baseballer Yogi Berra. That sentiment seems very Toronto, though, a city still getting used to being a big city.The duck was a bit of whimsy, a public happiness machine that brought people together, if temporarily, as if one of our sports teams won something big and created a spontaneous coming together. It was also a reason to go down to the waterfront, a reminder that it exists, it’s nice and it’s open for our enjoyment. Toronto is also getting used to having a nice waterfront and has relied on a litany of lazy excuses to deny that for too long.