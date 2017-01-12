LRT construction leaves Eglinton businesses worried about future

Vendors along Eglinton Ave. say their businesses are paying the price for construction of the Crosstown LRT.“The whole area is devastated and desecrated,” said Viive Tork, the owner of VII Designs and Gifts on Eglinton Ave. near Chaplin Cres., where one of the stations will be located.“We’ve been forced into a very precarious situation.”Maureen Sirois, chair of the Eglinton Way Business Improvement Area, said the area is grappling with many issues – a lack of parking, drastically reduced foot traffic, various obstructions – since the construction of the stations began. The entire project will be complete in 2021. “Every single business understands that we must build a subway, but it shouldn’t be done on the backs of small businesses,” Sirois said. Article Continued BelowJamie Robinson, the director of community relations and communications for Metrolinx, said the organization understands construction of the billion-dollar infrastructure project will have an impact on local businesses. “We are working closely to monitor and understand the impact our construction is having and mitigate those impacts where possible,” Robinson said. Those mitigation efforts included things such as working with the city to relax parking rules in surrounding areas to make up for lost spots on Eglinton Ave., and teaming up with BIA’s to launch marketing campaigns urging people to shop in the area.

