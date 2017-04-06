Lynn Beyak calls removal from Senate committee a threat to freedom of speech

OTTAWA—Sen. Lynn Beyak says her removal from the Senate’s committee for indigenous people is “a threat to freedom of speech,” and claims she is supported by a “silent majority” of Canadians. The Conservative party leadership booted Beyak from the Senate Committee of Aboriginal Peoples on Wednesday, stating that her controversial speech last month about an “abundance of good” in the country’s widely maligned residential school system doesn’t jibe with the Tory position. In a statement Thursday, Beyak bemoaned how it is becoming “difficult” to have a “balanced, truthful discussion” about all issues in Canada. “Political correctness is stifling opinion and thoughtful conversation that we must be allowed to have if we are to truly improve our great country,” the statement says. “Too often, on a broad range of issues, a vocal minority cries foul and offence whenever a point of view is raised that does not align with their own.”Article Continued BelowShe also claims that, based on expressions of support she has received, she will continue to represent the “majority” of Canadians in the Senate. Share your thoughtsBill King, a spokesperson for Beyak, said she would not give any interviews Thursday. He said the statement speaks for itself. In her speech on March 7, Beyak highlighted what she called the “somewhat different side of the residential school story.”