Macron faces early test in French parliamentary elections

PARIS—French voters are choosing lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Sunday in a vote that is crucial for newly-elected president Emmanuel Macron.A total of 7,882 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in Sunday’s first round of the two-stage legislative elections. Top vote-getters advance to the decisive second round June 18.Polls suggest the elections will strongly favour Macron’s party and dramatically shake up French politics, punishing the traditional left and right parties and leaving no single strong opposition force.Read more: How Macron and Trump changed politicsArticle Continued BelowMacron’s amateur armée on the march in FranceU.K. election leaves Brexit in trouble, Tories a mess and Europe on shaky groundMacron’s year-old centrist movement, Republic on the Move, is seeking an absolute majority to be able to implement his campaign promises, which include simplifying labour rules and making it easier to lay off workers in hopes of boosting hiring.