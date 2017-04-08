Majority of Torontonians believe Scarborough subway extension will cost more than projected, poll suggests

More than 60 per cent of Torontonians believe the Scarborough subway extension will cost more than the current projection.A Forum Research poll has found that out of the 840 Toronto voters polled, 48 per cent said that the $3.34 billion price tag for the Scarborough subway and stacked bus garage is unreasonable. About a third (33 per cent) said the cost was reasonable, and 19 per cent said they didn’t know.“Almost half of voters think the cost of the Scarborough subway extension project is unreasonable, and more than six in 10 think it will cost more than currently budgeted,” said Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research.Voters who said the cost is unreasonable were mostly aged 45 to 54 (54 per cent) or 55 to 64 (53 per cent), more likely to be men (52 per cent), earning between $80,000 and $100,000 (56 per cent) with a college or university degree (51 per cent) or a postgraduate degree (52 per cent).“People with higher incomes are probably paying higher taxes, and they’re probably more concerned about this and are taking more risk over it,” Bozinoff said. “They’re more pessimistic because if it’s going to bite someone, it’s going to bite them more.”Article Continued BelowPolitical support did not appear to correlate with support for the subway costs, with people on all areas of the political spectrum voting in different directions.The survey suggests that voters supporting Doug Ford for mayor (48 per cent), NDP (59 per cent) and the Green Party (61 per cent) were more likely to vote that the subway costs were unreasonable, while supporters of the Liberals (37 per cent) or Progressive Conservatives (38 per cent) were more likely to believe that the subway costs were reasonable. “A lot of it I think has to do with where you have to travel, where you live and where you go to work,” said Bozinoff. “Geography cuts across political parties. People in Scarborough are generally on board, but in the rest of the city, the case has not been made about the economic effect of the subway.”