Making America great again can start in Trumps new hometown

WASHINGTON—As a candidate, Donald Trump said he wanted to make America’s infrastructure great again. As president, he’ll have plenty of ways to get started in his new hometown.The Arlington Memorial Bridge, Washington’s most recognizable span over the Potomac River, is in such bad shape that it will be closed to all vehicle traffic during Friday’s inauguration.Hundreds of thousands will rely on the Metro subway to reach the Capitol and the National Mall, and they’ll get a firsthand look at a system that’s deteriorated significantly during the past eight years and has repair needs measured in the billions.Even the Washington Monument is shut down because of a broken elevator. Visitors won’t be able to ride to the top again until at least 2019.Political leaders in the region, mostly Democrats, say the city’s infrastructure mess presents an opportunity to Trump and Republicans in Congress to show they can govern and deliver on one of the new president’s touted campaign promises. But as Trump gets ready to take office, they’re not optimistic that he’s ready to follow through.Article Continued Below“It’ll be in his face. He’ll see the worn-out infrastructure right here where he lives,” said Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who’s the District of Columbia’s delegate in Congress. “But we don’t yet have, especially for the first 100 days, any indication that he wants to start off with a plan.”Trump has promised to employ millions of workers to rebuild the nation’s highways, bridges, tunnels and airports and make them “second to none” in the process.It’s an unquestioned need.

