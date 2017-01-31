Making sense of the massacre in our midst: Cohn

The Quebec massacre reminds us that terror can erupt anywhere, at any time. From anyone.And the public response has become a muscle reflex: Insistent demands that Muslims at home condemn, own, and atone for the sins of their so-called co-religionists wherever they strike. Followed by the usual chorus insisting that society call it what it is — Islamic terrorism.Except when it isn’t.This homegrown attack isn’t “them” against “us.” It’s us against us — a Canadian is accused of killing fellow Canadians for the apparent sin of bowing their heads in prayer at their local mosque.This time it’s different. But it’s not the first time innocent Muslims have been slain in a house of worship.Article Continued BelowFor none are exempt from extremism that thrives in intolerant environments.Dehumanization is the prerequisite to terrorism. And demonization of Islamic dress is a precursor to dehumanization.It’s worth noting that former prime minister Stephen Harper condemned — commendably — the Quebec massacre as “barbaric.” But that’s the very same word he used in the 2015 federal election, when his Conservatives announced a “barbaric cultural practices” snitch line encouraging us to report, anonymously, anyone guilty of female genital mutilation — a harmful practice linked in the public mind to Muslims (though it pre-dates Islam, and is still widely practiced by Coptic Christians across Egypt).