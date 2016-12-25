Malis Christians return to church under police protection

GAO, MALI—As the sun starts to fall, the call to prayer at the mosque echoes throughout Gao, a predominantly Muslim town in northern Mali. At that same moment, a small church bell nearby also rings.It’s a reminder that even in a town where just four years ago strict Islamic law was in force, some Christians have returned to rebuild their congregation, which fled the jihadist occupation.This is the first Christmas they’ve been able to hold a service at the Catholic church, which was torched in 2012 by the al-Qaida-linked militants who took over the major towns in northern Mali that year.Yet even as they celebrate, the fear of persecution is still widespread. Police stood by to protect the church as worshippers met Saturday and they returned again Sunday for the morning service. In a sign of the dangers that lurk, a Swiss aid worker was abducted from her home by armed men on Christmas Eve.Just four years ago strict Islamic law was in force in Goa, Mali, but Christians have returned to rebuild their congregation that fled the occupation. (Baba Ahmed) Article Continued BelowThe turnout this year at the Saturday night service was only several dozen people. In total, there are now about 125 to 150 Christians who have come back — though that is still only half of what the population once was, says Philippe Omore, president of the Christian community in Gao.“The congregants have been fearful — they don’t want to come to the church yet so we must raise awareness,” he said.Inside the church on Christmas Eve, a small choir of 10 people sang hymns in front of a tree lit up with colorful lights that was set next to a small nativity scene. After the two-hour service, church members met in a dining area on site to share sandwiches and salad.Anthero Afeku, a Catholic priest, performs a communion mass to celebrate Christmas at Philippe Amore Catholic Church in Goa, Mali. (Baba Ahmed) Many of the extremists who ruled Gao in 2012 came from outside the country — Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Mauritania — and they enforced their strict interpretation of Islam upon the local community, where tolerance had long reigned between Muslims and Christians.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx