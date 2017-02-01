Man and son narrowly escaped Quebec terror attack

SAINTE-FOY, QC.—Ahmed Ech-Chahedy was standing about 30 metres away when the gunfire started.The man carried an “assault rifle,” he said. He took his time. And his face was not covered – contrary to early reports, he said in an interview.Ech-Chahedy, a taekwando instructor, was with his son and one of the boy’s friends, when the shooter entered the mosque. “If I think about it, it probably lasted five or six minutes,” said Ech-Chahedy, who managed to flee the building and shelter in a nearby restaurant. “It was planned because even the way he fired at people—he was calm.”Police investigating the terror attack at a Quebec City mosque have received witness accounts that an individual matching the description of the shooter was seen outside the building several days prior to the shooting.Article Continued BelowMohamed Labidi, the vice president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, told the Star that, during a Monday night meeting, one member of the Muslim community claimed to have been approached a few days earlier by an individual who was asking for money.Labidi said they claimed that the person was in fact the alleged killer, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, who is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.“It was two or three days before,” Labidi said in an interview. “He was in front of the mosque and he asked for money.”