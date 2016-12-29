Man arrested for allegedly fleeing Ottawa to avoid testifying in murder trial

OTTAWA—A man who allegedly fled Ottawa to avoid testifying at a murder trial has been arrested by police after landing at the city’s airport.Police say Ali Abdul Hussein was arrested on Tuesday after arriving in Ottawa from a foreign country.Hussein has been charged with failing to appear as a witness and obstructing justice in connection with the trial of Nawaf Al-Enzi, who was charged with the 2006 murder of Mohamed Zalal, an Ottawa-area drug dealer.Const. Chuck Benoit says Al-Enzi, who was Abdul Hussein’s brother-in-law, was found guilty earlier this month after a second trial in the matter.Police say a second man, 32-year-old Mahmoud Kayem, is still being sought for the same charges faced by Hussein.Article Continued BelowAccording to a 2014 ruling from the Court of Appeal for Ontario, Al-Enzi, Abdul Hussein and Kayem were initially all charged in 2008 with Zalal’s murder.The appeal court ruling said Abdul Hussein made a deal with the Crown and gave a statement to police in which he said Al-Enzi shot Zalal in a car driven by Kayem. Abdul Hussein also pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, for which he received a statement of time served.The ruling said the Crown then proceeded jointly against Al-Enzi and Kayem, charging each with first-degree murder. The ruling said both Al-Enzi and Kayem pleaded not guilty and blamed the other.

