Man badly beaten in Cabbagetown rooming house after Mayor Tory warned about conditions

A man was badly beaten inside a city-owned Cabbagetown rooming house Wednesday night just days after Mayor John Tory and his executive committee were warned about the dangerous and dreadful conditions there.“This incident was inevitable. Others will follow,” Rick Keegan, who lives in the Toronto Community Housing complex, wrote in an email sent Thursday to Tory and other politicians and city officials.Toronto police couldn’t confirm the victim’s identity, but Keegan believes he was a fellow tenant. An investigation into the aggravated assault is continuing, police said.Keegan was part of a small delegation that came to city hall on Monday and shared with the politicians’ grim anecdotes about crime, violence, intimidation and lawlessness inside the row of Parliament Street buildings.He was joined by Heather Wilberforce, president of the Winchester Park Residents’ Association (WPRA). She told the mayor and councillors about the continuing problems in and around the properties, including the robbing and stabbing of a tenant last week.Article Continued Below“What kind of life can these men have?” a clearly frustrated and upset Wilberforce asked Thursday.She would like to TCH to install a manager on-site around the clock and security guards who will confront and eject troublemakers, many of whom do not live in the buildings.“They need somebody with an iron fist to make people behave.”