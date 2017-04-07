Man charged with witchcraft pleads guilty to one count of fraud

An Indian man visiting Toronto who was charged with practicing witchcraft pleaded guilty to one count of fraud on Tuesday. The witchcraft charge was dropped, and Murali Muthyalu was ordered to pay restitution of $67,100. He’s been allowed to leave the country but cannot come back for at least three years. Muthyalu, who also goes by the name Master Raghav, was charged with witchcraft, extortion and fraud of over $5,000. Safet Malo, 44, approached Muthyalu after seeing an advertisement for the Sri Gayatri Astrological Center on Islington Ave, according to the Toronto Police. Malo wanted an evil spirit removed from a sick family member, which Muthyalu said could be done for $101,000.In an online ad, for Sri Gayatri Astrological Center, Muthyalu states he is “an expert at your service.” Article Continued Below“Past – Present – Future,” the ad reads.“Solves – Love, Marriage, Health, Business, Money, Court Problems etc. Removes Black Magic Evil Spirits.