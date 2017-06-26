Man who killed Sgt. Ryan Russell granted permission to travel

Richard Kachkar, police death, Ryan Russell, Ontario Review Board, NCR, not criminally responsibleThe man found not criminally responsible for killing Toronto police Sgt. Ryan Russell with a snowplow will be able to travel to Hamilton to visit his daughter if he gets the prior approval of his doctor at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences. In a disposition order dated June 23, 2017, the Ontario Review Board granted Richard Kachkar’s request to be able to travel up to 150 km from the mental health facility in Whitby. No time limit was placed on the passes. While Kachkar remains under a detention order, he was permitted to move to supportive housing in the community on April 18. At his annual hearing earlier his month, a five-person panel heard Kachkar has been doing well since his release from the hospital where had been detained since the jury’s verdict in 2013. Though he remains “a serious risk to the public” due to the major mental illness he suffers from, he is deemed to be a “low risk of reoffending” under his current care which includes twice-daily checkups by mental health workers and injected medication biweekly, the panel heard. Article Continued BelowThe board’s reasons for the disposition order have not yet been released. Kachkar remains banned from driving, cannot use alcohol or drugs, and must submit to random drug testing. After the hearing, Christine Russell, the widow of Sgt. Russell, said she remains fearful of Kachkar’s increasing freedoms and eventual release.