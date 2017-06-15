Man who killed Toronto cop with snowplow doing very well after release

A man found not criminally responsible for killing a Toronto police officer has “continued to do very well” since he was discharged from the hospital and began living in supportive housing on April 18, his psychiatrist told an Ontario Review Board panel Thursday.Richard Kachkar was found not criminally responsible by a jury in 2013 for killing Sgt. Ryan Russell with a snowplow in January 2011 during a psychotic episode.As a result of that verdict Kachkar was detained at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Heath Sciences for treatment. The conditions of his detention are governed by the Ontario Review Board and are reviewed annually by a five-member panel.The panel approved Kachkar’s gradual transition from the hospital to living in the community after his 2016 hearing. While he remains “a serious risk to the public” due to the major mental illness he suffers from, he is at a low risk of reoffending, according to a hospital report dated May 4, 2017.At his annual hearing Thursday, Kachkar was seeking permission to be able to visit his daughter in Hamilton for up to 72 hours. He is not permitted to drive. He is in contact with both his son and daughter.Article Continued BelowHis psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Pytcyk told the panel Kachkar has been living in an apartment owned by the Canadian Mental Health Association, with twice daily visits from mental health workers (once daily on weekends).He sees a psychologist biweekly and attends an outpatient program three days a week to assist with transitioning into the community after a long period time in hospital, she said.Last year he consented to taking his medications in biweekly injections from a mental health professional in order to ensure he takes them, Pytcyk told the panel. Kachkar has never had any problem taking his medications and has committed to continuing to take them, she said.