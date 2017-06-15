Man who killed Toronto police officer released from psychiatric hospital

The man found not criminally responsible for killing a Toronto police officer in 2011 was released from a psychiatric hospital in mid-April and has been living in supportive housing in Durham Region with daily visits from mental-health workers. Richard Kachkar was in the midst of a psychotic episode when he stole a snowplow and ran over Sgt. Ryan Russell as the officer attempted to stop him. A jury found him not criminally responsible in March 2013, and he was sent to the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby. In June 2015 the Ontario Review Board allowed Kachkar to be moved to a lower-security unit at the hospital and permitted him to get passes to go into Durham Region for up to 10 hours accompanied by another person. After his next annual hearing in June 2016, the board approved a plan by the hospital to gradually transition Kachkar into living in the community with supervision and support. Article Continued BelowWhile Kachkar “continues to represent a significant threat to the safety of the public,” a risk assessment showed “he represents a low risk to act out in a violent fashion,” the board’s decision stated. “In the view of the Board, the safety of the public is fully protected by the supervision which will be put in place to assist Mr. Kachkar and monitor his behaviour.” The officer’s widow, Christine Russell, first learned Kachkar is now living in an apartment from the province’s Victim/Witness Assistance Program ahead of Kachkar’s next annual hearing before the Ontario Review Board on Thursday.