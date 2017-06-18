Man who shot Scalise went to congressional baseball practice with list of names

WASHINGTON—The man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice earlier this week had with him a piece of paper with doodles and the names of three lawmakers, according to a person familiar with the case.The person told The Associated Press on Saturday that investigators aren’t sure of the significance of the names and don’t know if it was a list of people he was targeting. This person was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.The person did not disclose the names, but said those listed had been briefed.Read more:Doctor treating Scalise hopes for ‘excellent recovery’ despite critical conditionArticle Continued BelowGOP, Democrats show solidarity at congressional baseball gameScalise’s trauma surgeon said Friday he can hope to make an “excellent recovery,” even though the lawmaker arrived at the hospital Wednesday at imminent risk of death.Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center said it’s a “good possibility” that the Louisiana Republican will be able to return to work in his full capacity.