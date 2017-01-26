Man whose arrest was caught on video faces nine charges

The man whose arrest was caught on video and widely circulated, now faces nine charges including assault of a peace officer and uttering death threats. Police were called after the man allegedly spat on a staff member at Seaton House, a downtown homeless shelter. Officers located the man near Dundas St. E. and Dalhousie St., and a female officer approached him.According to police, the man spat at her and punched her. When construction workers attempted to step in, one of the workers was bitten by the man. The man then kicked out the back window of the police car, after he was placed in the back seat, police say.The man now faces the following nine charges: Two charges of assault Article Continued Below Two charges of utter threats – death Three charges of assault peace officer One charge of assault with intent to resist or prevent arrest

