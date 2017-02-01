Mandate for Canadas foreign affairs minister is now to focus on America first

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formally shifted the emphasis in his government’s foreign policy priorities to the United States.The change is contained in a letter to a key minister setting out her mandate.Trudeau instructed his new foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland that it is now America first.Number one on her list of “top priorities” is to “maintain constructive relations with the United States, Canada’s closest ally and most important economic and security partner,” Trudeau wrote.First on the list of priorities for Stéphane Dion, the departing foreign affairs minister, was to “improve relations with the United States, our closest ally and most important economic and security partner, and strengthen trilateral North American cooperation with the United States and Mexico.”Article Continued BelowNow Mexico and the trilateral relationship ranks a clear second.The shift is not subtle.Some items on Trudeau’s to-do list for Dion in 2015 are now complete: a long-delayed North American leaders’ summit in Canada, and lifting a visa requirement for Mexicans coming to Canada.