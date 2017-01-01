Manhunt underway for lone gunman in Istanbul nightclub attack

ISTANBUL—Turkish authorities were hunting for a lone gunman who opened fire on a New Year’s celebration early Sunday at one of Istanbul’s most popular nightclubs, killing dozens of people, many of them foreigners, and wounding scores more in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the city.The victims include an Iraqi architecture student, a Turkish policeman and an Israeli woman celebrating the new year with her friends. At least 39 people were killed and 70 people wounded, and citizens of five other countries were believed to be among the dead, officials said.The assault, which began with a spray of gunfire from a single assailant around 1 a.m., was the latest in a string of deadly attacks that have shaken Turkey as it faces threats both at home and from the civil war next door in Syria.Sunday’s incident was the fourth major attack in Turkey in less than a month, including the high-profile assassination of the Russian ambassador by a Turkish policeman, and a brazen car bomb attack against riot police at a soccer stadium in Istanbul. That attack was claimed by separatist Kurdish militants, who have waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.Officials on Sunday called the nightclub attack a “massacre” and an act of terrorism. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the attack was meant to “trigger chaos.”Article Continued BelowWe “will never give passage to these dirty games,” Erdogan said in a statement posted on the presidency’s website.Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Solu said the assault on the Reina Club—a sprawling venue on the edge of the Bosporus strait, popular with Istanbul’s elite—was carried out by a single gunman who has not yet been identified. Speaking to reporters outside an Istanbul hospital, Soylu said the attacker changed clothes to escape the scene.“Our security forces have started the necessary operations” to find the attacker, Soylu said. He said at least 15 of the 20 victims identified were foreign nationals. Later, Turkey’s minister of family and social policies said that the victims included Saudi, Moroccan, Lebanese and Libyan citizens. Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that one Israeli woman, 19-year-old Leanne Nasser, was killed. Lebanese media also reported that one of its nationals was also confirmed dead.

