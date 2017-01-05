Manitoba finance minister set on public-sector wage curb despite union concerns

WINNIPEG—Manitoba’s union leaders have failed to convince Finance Minister Cameron Friesen to back off a planned law aimed at controlling public-sector wages.Union leaders representing civil servants, teachers, health-care workers and others met Thursday with Friesen and his staff for one hour in a legislature dining room.The meeting ended with Friesen still committed to controlling growth in public-sector wages, and unions still wondering whether that would translate into wage freezes, the reopening of collective agreements or other measures.“They did talk about exploring legislation that might impact bargaining, but no specifics on a clear plan of what that would be,” Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, told reporters after the meeting.“We think that the collective bargaining process is where we should deal with these kinds of matters and that legislation is a heavy-handed approach to take.”Article Continued BelowRebeck said the union leaders also asked specifically whether public-sector salaries will be frozen.“We didn’t get a firm answer on that. They told us that things are open to being discussed at the table and they didn’t want to prejudge the outcome of that.”Friesen said he wants to develop solutions co-operatively with labour leaders. The two sides have agreed to meet again, but Friesen said the time to act is looming with a provincial budget set for the spring.

