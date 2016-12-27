Manitoba First Nations group welcomes CRTCs Internet access decision

WINNIPEG—As grand chief of an organization representing northern Manitoba First Nations, Sheila North Wilson has a lot of experience dealing with spotty Internet and cellphone service.North Wilson carries two phones — one which she says works some of the time, and the other hardly at all. Some communities have dial-up Internet while others rely on a combination of phone and satellite reception. Still others have nothing.It’s why her group, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc., welcomes the recent decision by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission to declare broadband Internet access a basic service across the country.“Not to say that technology is the end-all and the be-all, because there are some people that don’t want any part of it and are quite comfortable being away from technology in our communities,” North Wilson said.“But for day-to-day business and accessibility to the rest of the world, it’s high time we received this connectivity in our communities.”Article Continued BelowThe aim of Canada’s telecommunications regulator is to ensure that within the next 10 to 15 years, service providers offer Internet to all households and businesses at speeds of at least 50 megabits per second for downloading data, and 10 megabits per second for uploads.The regulator also says mobile wireless service should be made available to all households and businesses throughout Canada, as well as along all major Canadian roads.It’s big news for Canada’s smallest towns, where slow Internet means more than just difficulty sharing cat videos.

