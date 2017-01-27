Manitoba premier should apologize for comments on indigenous hunting, opposition says

WINNIPEG—Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is being criticized for saying young indigenous men with criminal records are responsible for night hunting which he previously said was fuelling a “race war.”“Young indigenous men — a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records — are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night,” Maclean’s magazine quotes Pallister as saying from his vacation home in Costa Rica.“It doesn’t make sense.”His comments came after a speech he made last week in which he said tension surrounding night hunting is leading to a “race war.”“Young indigenous guys going out and shootin’ a bunch of moose ‘cause they can, ‘cause they say it’s their right, doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said in the speech.Article Continued Below“This is a poor practice. A dumb practice … It should stop.“So what are we doing? We’re organizing to bring indigenous people together and say the same thing I just said to ya, ‘cause it’s becoming a race war and I don’t want that.”The Opposition is demanding Pallister apologize for his latest comments and commit to educating himself about First Nations.