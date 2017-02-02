Manson follower recommended for parole

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.—A parole panel on Wednesday recommended the release of a former follower of cult leader Charles Manson after California governors blocked four previous parole recommendations.Bruce Davis, 74, had his 31st parole hearing at the California Men’s Colony at San Luis Obispo as he serves a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea.Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson “family” the same year.During the half-century since the slayings, parole panels have now decided five times that Davis is no longer a public safety risk. Officials have cited his age and good behaviour behind bars that includes earning a doctoral degree and ministering to other inmates.Governors, however, have the final say on release. Gov. Jerry Brown will have about five months to consider the latest recommendation.Article Continued BelowBrown rejected a previous recommendation last year. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger also concluded that Davis remains too dangerous to be free.Davis testified at his 2014 hearing that he attacked Shea with a knife and held a gun on Hinman while Manson cut Hinman’s face with a sword.“I wanted to be Charlie’s favourite guy,” he said then.