Many Ontarians with mental-health issues must choose between food and meds

When her medication got too expensive, Theresa Schrader just stopped taking it. Schrader has anxiety, Type II bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. She’s also struggled with addiction and takes medicine for diabetes and blood pressure.When Schrader had a social work job in Toronto, her employer-provided drug plan covered her medication costs — over $200 per month for the psychiatric drugs alone. Then she relapsed into addiction and her mental health spiraled. Schrader lost her job and her drug coverage. Medication is often an integral part of mental-health treatment. But many Ontarians must pay out of pocket for their prescription drugs. And not all of them can.Article Continued BelowForced to choose between medication and rent for herself and her young son, Schrader stopped taking her drugs, even though it meant panic attacks and reckless behaviour brought on by her mental illnesses.“I went without medication for a period of time,” Schrader says. “Until my psychiatrist insisted that I needed to get back on them (as) my mental health was deteriorating.”OHIP generally covers drug costs for people in hospital, but not for outpatients. And while many employers offer drug coverage to their employees, a growing number of workers have no health benefits at all.

