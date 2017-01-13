Marine Le Pens new, less racist, vision for France has her ahead in the polls

PARIS—France — as envisioned by far-right leader Marine Le Pen — should be its own master and have no globalization issues, European Union membership or open borders.It would join the United States and Russia in a global battle against Islamic militants. Francs, not euros, would fill the pockets of French citizens. Borders would be so secure that illegal immigration would no longer fuel fears of terror attacks or drain public coffers.It’s a vision that holds increasing appeal for voters once put off by the image of Le Pen’s anti-immigration party as a sanctuary for racists and anti-Semites. It has made Le Pen a leading candidate in France’s presidential election this spring.A series of deadly extremist attacks, 10 per cent unemployment and frustration with mainstream politics in France have helped make the party she has worked to detoxify a potentially viable alternative.Early polls place her as one of the top two contenders. The other is former prime minister François Fillon, a conservative who would slash the ranks of civil servants and trim state-funded health care — an untouchable area for Le Pen, whose campaign slogan is “In the Name of the People.”Article Continued BelowLe Pen believes her chance of victory has been bolstered by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and by Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential victory. She speaks with confidence of winning, saying “I will” change France.“This page in the history of the world is turning. We will give back to nations reasoned protectionism, economic and cultural patriotism,” she said.On Thursday, Le Pen showed up at Trump Tower in New York and was seen sipping coffee in a basement coffee shop, leading to speculation she was looking to create a bond with the U.S. president-elect. However, no such meeting was on his agenda.

