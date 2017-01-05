Marine recruits testify about drill instructor at hazing investigation hearing

QUANTICO, VA.—Marine Corps recruits testified Thursday that they were called names, forced to do calisthenics in a dusty building and made to help a drill instructor with his homework during boot camp at Parris Island.The testimony came Thursday at a preliminary hearing for Staff Sgt. Antonio Burke, a former senior drill instructor accused of cruelty and mistreatment, failure to obey orders and making false statements.Burke is one of four Marines facing military judicial proceedings this week at Quantico Marine Corps Base following an investigation into possible hazing of recruits.The other three — Staff Sgt. Matthew Bacchus, Staff Sgt. Jose Lucena-Martinez and Sgt. Riley Gress — are drill instructors who served under Burke at Parris Island, where many Marines attend boot camp. They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.The Marine Corps launched the probe after the March 18 death of recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, who fell several stories in a barracks stairwell following an altercation with an unidentified drill instructor. His family has said they believe he was hazed, and do not accept the Marine Corps’ finding that he committed suicide.Article Continued BelowThe Marines facing charges this week are not connected to Siddiqui’s death.One Marine recruit testified that he passed out several times during training in the spring of 2016, including one instance when he and other recruits in his platoon were being forced to do pushups while holding rifles in their hands. The recruit said he suffered from a heart condition that eventually led to a medical discharge, but that his passing out was more likely related to dehydration.Another recruit testified that Burke confiscated a photo of his sister after he found her to be attractive. Burke later made the recruit give him his Facebook password and place a phone call to another sister so the drill instructor could talk to her, the recruit testified.

