Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty

Ontario’s animal welfare agency announced six new animal cruelty charges against Marineland on Monday as part of a continuing investigation into the care of land mammals at the Niagara Falls, Ont. attraction.The charges include one count each for permitting elk, red deer and fallow deer to be in distress. They also include one count each for failing to provide prescribed standards of care for the three animals.Jennifer Bluhm, deputy chief of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the charges stem from the same investigation that resulted in Marineland being charged with five counts of animal cruelty in late November. Those charges were related to the treatment of peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.Bluhm said the OSPCA began its investigation after receiving information from a concerned member of the public. It began investigating on Nov. 10.“The fact that we’ve laid an additional six counts as part of this investigation is a good example of the thoroughness that we’ve put into this investigation,” said Bluhm.Article Continued BelowThe animals related to the new charges remain in Marineland’s care, according to Bluhm. She said the SPCA can only remove animals found to be in immediate distress, or upon the recommendation of a veterinarian, which was not the case in this instance.Marineland has denied previous allegations of animal cruelty, saying they came from an employee who was fired for poor performance and inappropriate behaviour.The company was not immediately available for comment on the latest charges, but has previously said it intends to defend itself in court.

