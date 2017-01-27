Mary Tyler Moores feat was to transcend the pain of her life: Mallick

Mary Tyler Moore had spunk. “I hate spunk,” Lou Grant said passionately when he hired Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, but here we women are, spunky because there is no other way to be, still. Though Moore, always willowy, then thin, then bone-thin, had been extremely ill — nearly blind and ravaged by lifelong diabetes — I dreaded her death. Apparently the sunniest of women in American comedy, she symbolized happiness, before everything went wrong. This is nonsense of course. The Dick Van Dyke Show was born in 1961 at the head of a decade of violent breakage. The Mary Tyler Moore Show—largely written by women — appeared in 1970 while Richard Nixon was president, in wartime, while economic and climate harbingers appeared like the ghosts of Christmas Future. And it was a terrible era for women, but then every era has always been terrible for women. The needle hasn’t shifted much on the dial. What I mean is that I watched Mary Tyler Moore when I was a child and optimism seemed plausible to me: I would move to a city, live in a glam apartment and wear striped knits to work and cool shoes, end of story. Children’s dreams are tiny, a rearrangement of toy chairs in a dollhouse. Moore was always smiling, her huge toothy grin the emblem of sheen.Mad smiling isn’t the way of comedians now. But Richards was funny. “I’ve been around,” her character says defensively. “Well, all right, I might not have been around, but … I’ve been nearby.” Article Continued BelowAs a child in Los Angeles, Moore attended a dance class where the pianist, a terrifying grim woman, used to scream at her, “Smile!” She smiled out of terror and that became the automatic — and famous — smile she pasted on her face all her life. Her Catholic childhood was pure pain, with an alcoholic mother and a cold, punitive father. When she was 6, she was sexually prodded and probed in bed by a friend of her parents, a man she knew as “Mr. Archer.” She was terrified and deeply shamed. But when she haltingly told her mother about Mr. Archer, her mother said “No! That’s not true. IT DIDN’T HAPPEN.” It was 1942. Men had their way, and women didn’t dare protect their own tiny girls. Moore blamed her mother more than the pedophile. You don’t survive parents like that.